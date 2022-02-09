StockNews.com Lowers Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $273.67.
NYSE:JLL opened at $253.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $148.56 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.
