StockNews.com Downgrades United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Buy

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $199.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $155.71 and a one year high of $218.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $657,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total value of $1,136,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,314,460. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

