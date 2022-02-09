Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.70. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.92 and a 12 month high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.09.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 30.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

In related news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,599 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $104,510.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.14 per share, for a total transaction of $34,177.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 61.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,133,000 after purchasing an additional 678,827 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $18,186,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,905,000 after purchasing an additional 149,543 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 104,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 40,618 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $2,319,000. 50.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.