Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Leslie’s Put Options (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 11,992 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,191% compared to the average volume of 929 put options.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 163.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the second quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 234.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the third quarter worth $84,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LESL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

LESL opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $31.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.54). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

