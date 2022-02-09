Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of SelectQuote Call Options (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 18,061 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,008% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,630 call options.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.05.
Shares of SLQT stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.19. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
