Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of SelectQuote Call Options (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 18,061 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,008% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,630 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.19. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.