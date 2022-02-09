Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €26.56 ($30.53).
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported €0.10 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of €0.46 ($0.53) by (€0.36) (($0.41)). The company had revenue of €214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €211.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Stevanato Group
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
