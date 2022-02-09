STERIS (NYSE:STE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

STERIS (NYSE:STE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. STERIS updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.850-$7.950 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.85-7.95 EPS.

STERIS stock traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.69. 678,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,490. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $248.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.39 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STERIS stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of STERIS worth $85,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

