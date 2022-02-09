Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Stellantis comprises about 1.8% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $13,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 39.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at $47,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Stellantis by 460.7% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLA traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.58. 128,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,643,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 129.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71.

Several research analysts have commented on STLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

