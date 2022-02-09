Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000. Mastercard makes up 2.9% of Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 662,938 shares of company stock valued at $220,493,126 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $6.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.35. 136,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,704,561. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.69. The stock has a market cap of $374.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.