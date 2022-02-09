Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,216 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.6% of Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW traded up $13.26 on Wednesday, hitting $604.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,574. The company has a market capitalization of $120.30 billion, a PE ratio of 525.75, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $592.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.79.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total value of $490,695.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,447,847 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

