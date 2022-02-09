Steadfast Capital Management LP Sells 1,016,045 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Steadfast Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016,045 shares during the quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned 0.73% of Planet Fitness worth $49,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen raised shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.08.

NYSE PLNT traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.21. The company had a trading volume of 35,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,949. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 168.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.86. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.89 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

