Steadfast Capital Management LP Acquires 714,730 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,661,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714,730 shares during the period. Match Group makes up 2.5% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned about 0.60% of Match Group worth $260,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth about $2,954,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Match Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $625,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $9,733,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.79.

MTCH traded up $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.15. The stock had a trading volume of 69,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,920. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.15 and a one year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

