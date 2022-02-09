State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,886,287 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.03% of State Street worth $628,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in State Street by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in State Street by 226.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in State Street by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in State Street by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 180,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 6,927.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

STT stock opened at $101.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $71.37 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.94. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,342. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

