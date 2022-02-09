STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Hits 1-Day Volume of $46,282.00

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STARSHIP has a market cap of $9.98 million and $46,282.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STARSHIP has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00049907 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.77 or 0.07216503 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,031.88 or 1.00277372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00052376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00055071 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006449 BTC.

About STARSHIP

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STARSHIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

