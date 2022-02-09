Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $415.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 124.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 334,233.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 20,054 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth $617,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 329.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 23,415 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after buying an additional 73,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

