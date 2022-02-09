Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) versus Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Critical Review

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wells Fargo & Company and Standard Chartered, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 0 3 14 0 2.82 Standard Chartered 1 2 3 0 2.33

Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus price target of $56.82, indicating a potential downside of 3.29%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than Standard Chartered.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Standard Chartered’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company $82.41 billion 2.93 $21.55 billion $4.98 11.80 Standard Chartered $20.90 billion 1.15 $724.00 million N/A N/A

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Chartered.

Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Standard Chartered pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wells Fargo & Company has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Wells Fargo & Company is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Standard Chartered’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 26.43% 12.73% 1.11% Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Chartered has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.5% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats Standard Chartered on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers complete line of diversified financial products and services for consumers and small businesses including checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, and automobile, student, and small business lending. The Wholesale Banking segment provides financial solutions to businesses across the United States and globally. The Wealth and Investment Management segment includes personalized wealth management, investment and retirement products and services to clients across U.S. based businesses. The Other segment refers to the products of WIM customers served through community banking distribution channels. The company was founded by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo on March 18, 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, and trade financing products. The company also provides corporate finance products and services that comprise structured and project financing, strategic advising, and mergers and acquisitions; and financial market services, such as investment, risk management, debt capital markets, and securities services. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, investors, small businesses, and individuals. It operates through approximately 1,026 branches. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

