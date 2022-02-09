Stafi Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.35 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last week, Stafi has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. Stafi has a total market capitalization of $9.58 million and $9.35 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00001913 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00203614 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00029157 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.83 or 0.00402739 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00068197 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008589 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 114,621,856 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

