SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 740.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLOW shares. Barclays increased their price objective on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX FLOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

FLOW opened at $85.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $88.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.61.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

