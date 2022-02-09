SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.460-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.80 million-$104.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.39 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.990-$2.020 EPS.

SPSC traded up $3.12 on Wednesday, hitting $127.91. 159,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,535. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $91.05 and a 52 week high of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 102.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.00.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPSC has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.88.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $456,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,576 shares of company stock worth $3,668,333. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPS Commerce stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of SPS Commerce worth $31,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.