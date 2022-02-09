Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 234,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,800 shares during the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market makes up about 2.6% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 197,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $437,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 116,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $646,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,758,000 after acquiring an additional 127,264 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,346. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.26.

Separately, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

