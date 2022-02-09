Splintershards Hits Market Cap of $58.65 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Splintershards has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Splintershards has a total market cap of $58.65 million and $2.53 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004034 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007955 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 524,583,332 coins and its circulating supply is 454,958,238 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

