Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Stake Lessened by Par Capital Management Inc.

Par Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Spirit Airlines comprises about 0.8% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Par Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $33,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 3.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 5.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 71.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 110,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SAVE. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

NYSE SAVE traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $27.46. 315,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,214,042. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.53. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

