Sphera Funds Management LTD. Raises Stock Position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 261.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,704 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,728 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.12% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 29.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 16.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 211,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of MGIC stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.79. 327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,176. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.38. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $120.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magic Software Enterprises Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.