Sphera Funds Management LTD. Purchases Shares of 150,000 Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 40.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,071 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 180.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 54,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 35,375 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter worth approximately $26,979,000. Caas Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 71.3% during the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 61,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Leslie's alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LESL shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Leslie’s stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,027. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.54). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.