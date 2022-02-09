Sphera Funds Management LTD. Purchases 500,000 Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 6.47% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV worth $10,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 107.2% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the third quarter worth approximately $8,187,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the third quarter worth approximately $11,772,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the third quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 50.0% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARYD remained flat at $$9.89 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,562. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

