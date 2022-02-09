Sphera Funds Management LTD. Invests $4.77 Million in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 0.33% of Caribou Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, VP Ryan Fischesser purchased 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $49,085 in the last three months.

CRBU stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,687. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

