Sphera Funds Management LTD. Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,600 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 6.8% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $80,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Amundi acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $1,008,577,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,637,000 after purchasing an additional 988,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,399,000 after purchasing an additional 967,347 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after purchasing an additional 953,521 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 190.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,079,000 after purchasing an additional 811,525 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.12. The company had a trading volume of 24,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The firm has a market cap of $232.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.92.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.37%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

