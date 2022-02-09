Sphera Funds Management LTD. Has $11.55 Million Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. cut its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 548,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,445 shares during the quarter. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.0% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,445. The stock has a market cap of $886.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.50. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 7,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $200,847.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $136,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,795 shares of company stock valued at $732,467. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

