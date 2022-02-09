Sphera Funds Management LTD. Decreases Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. decreased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,175 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,266,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,559,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,766,000 after buying an additional 409,243 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,636,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,360,000 after buying an additional 130,727 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,309,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,496,000 after buying an additional 409,712 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 403.7% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,151,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,364,000 after buying an additional 923,277 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

NASDAQ IDYA traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $16.49. 3,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,833. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.82 million, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.76.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. On average, analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

