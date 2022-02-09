Spectrum (SPT) Hits Market Cap of $17,176.09

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $17,176.09 and approximately $529.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.06 or 0.00313669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015088 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001091 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000603 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

