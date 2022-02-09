SparkPoint (SRK) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $13.95 million and approximately $584,356.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00041833 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00107794 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,556,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,395,226,337 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

