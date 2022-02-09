Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SONN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. 16,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,644. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.57. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) by 3,064.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.99% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

SONN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

