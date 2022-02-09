SONM (SNM) Price Hits $0.16

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One SONM coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SONM has traded flat against the dollar. SONM has a total market capitalization of $58.77 million and approximately $142,489.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00041752 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00107708 BTC.

SONM Profile

SONM (SNM) is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SONM is sonm.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

