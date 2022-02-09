Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Shares Gap Down to $10.11

Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SOND)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 10.11, but opened at 9.81. Sonder shares last traded at 9.68, with a volume of 1,407 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on SOND shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Sonder in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sonder in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
About Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND)
