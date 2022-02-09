Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $923.55 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported sales of $513.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.17 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,339. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $71.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 307.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,787 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,514,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,057,000 after purchasing an additional 40,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,952,000 after buying an additional 569,660 shares during the period. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

