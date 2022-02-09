SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.11.

SNCAF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNCAF traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

