Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Shares Gap Down to $33.84

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.84, but opened at $32.72. Smith & Nephew shares last traded at $32.72, with a volume of 4,606 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,434.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

