Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) Shares Sold by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) by 65.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,780 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Smart Share Global were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at about $24,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at about $12,412,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at about $6,765,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at about $2,424,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at about $2,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Smart Share Global stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Smart Share Global Limited has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $144.33 million for the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Smart Share Global from $4.40 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

