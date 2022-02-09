Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Trading 7.8% Higher

Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.67. Approximately 727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 36,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$23.50 target price on the stock.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.56.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources Ltd will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKE. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,042,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.