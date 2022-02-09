SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SiTime by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SiTime by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in SiTime by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in SiTime by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in SiTime by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

SITM stock opened at $202.08 on Wednesday. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $341.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.23. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. SiTime’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.83.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total transaction of $1,125,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total value of $58,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,354 shares of company stock worth $21,082,369. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.