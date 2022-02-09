SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Up 4% Over Last Week

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 4% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $136.88 million and $4.71 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00041724 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00107544 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 976,902,631 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

