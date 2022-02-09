Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Upgraded to Buy by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Sidoti currently has $152.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

SSD has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.50.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $120.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.10. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $141.26. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.66. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $995,035 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 67.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,707,000 after buying an additional 197,340 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 18.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.