Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Cut to $158.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $162.00 to $158.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.82.

SPG opened at $142.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.15 and a 200-day moving average of $145.29. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after buying an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 19,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

