Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.65

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

Simon Property Group has decreased its dividend payment by 26.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Simon Property Group has a dividend payout ratio of 96.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $11.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $142.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.29. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simon Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.34% of Simon Property Group worth $574,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.82.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

