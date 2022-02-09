Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will post sales of $34.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.36 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $28.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $132.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.16 million to $133.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $150.10 million, with estimates ranging from $149.52 million to $150.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,027. The company has a market cap of $255.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.68. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $18.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 156,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 30,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 569,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 122,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

