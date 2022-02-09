Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $179.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

SLAB has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.20.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $160.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.70 and its 200 day moving average is $171.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $120.15 and a 52-week high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,350,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,673,000 after acquiring an additional 42,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,600,000 after acquiring an additional 35,831 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,213,000 after acquiring an additional 67,548 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 496,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,543,000 after acquiring an additional 17,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,923,000 after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.