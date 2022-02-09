Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Silgan also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.800 EPS.

Shares of Silgan stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $43.41. 5,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. Silgan has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SLGN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.40.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silgan stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 108.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

