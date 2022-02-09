Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Raised to C$18.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.90% from the stock’s current price.
SIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.75.
Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$15.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.03. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$12.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 143.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.
