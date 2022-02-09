Shutterstock (SSTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $94.08 on Wednesday. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $67.83 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $3,922,870.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 161,074 shares of company stock worth $16,765,171 in the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shutterstock stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Shutterstock worth $16,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

