Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells $1,098,466.16 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 12,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $1,098,466.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 19,758 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $1,898,546.22.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $1,682,626.50.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 17,102 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $1,771,254.14.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 11,934 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total value of $1,366,323.66.

On Monday, December 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,797 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $2,359,961.19.

On Friday, December 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $3,922,870.98.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 23,817 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $2,665,122.30.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,294 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $1,812,033.12.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $94.08 on Wednesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.83 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

